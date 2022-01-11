BCCI arranges vocational courses for women in Bahawalpur

Bahawalpur Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Ms Rabia Usman said that BWCCI has made arrangements to provide vocational and technical training to women of the area

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Bahawalpur Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Ms Rabia Usman said that BWCCI has made arrangements to provide vocational and technical training to women of the area.

In a press release issued here she said that although women vocational education and trainings were being provided to female students at government-run vocational institutes in the district, but now Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry has also made arrangements to provide vocational training to women in the district.

She said that three-month vocational courses being offered to make women eligible to earn their livelihood in different cadres.