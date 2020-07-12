UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BCCI Delegate Visits LCCI Office

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 11:40 AM

BCCI delegate visits LCCI Office

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :A delegation of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) made a visit to Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and exchanged matters of mutual understanding.

According to a press release issued here, a delegation of BCCI headed by the President, Javed Iqbal Chaudhary and comprising the Vice President, Ahmed Bilal and other members including Muhammad Aijaz Nazim, Hafiz Zahid Mahmood and Syed Ubair Ahmed visited Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and they held a meeting with President LCCI, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, the Senior Vice President, Ali Hassaam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Javed Ahmed.

The matters of mutual understanding came under discussion. The presidents of the chambers of commerce and industry also inked Memorandum of Understanding and exchanged shields and soviniers.

The BCCI leaders invited the LCCI leaders to invest in agro industries in Bahawalpur as saying Bahawalpur produced heavy crop of cotton and other crops. They informed them that there were golden opportunities for Lahore-based investors and industrialists to invest in Bahawalpur Industrial Estate spread over 500 acres of land.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Chambers Of Commerce Visit Bahawalpur Chamber Gold Commerce Cotton Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry

Recent Stories

UAE Press: UAE shows the way in fight against pand ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 12, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE Cabinet ministers take their oath before Moham ..

13 hours ago

Dubai announces new economic stimulus package wort ..

13 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Sharjah Ruler on death ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.