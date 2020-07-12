BCCI delegate visits LCCI Office

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :A delegation of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) made a visit to Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and exchanged matters of mutual understanding.

According to a press release issued here, a delegation of BCCI headed by the President, Javed Iqbal Chaudhary and comprising the Vice President, Ahmed Bilal and other members including Muhammad Aijaz Nazim, Hafiz Zahid Mahmood and Syed Ubair Ahmed visited Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and they held a meeting with President LCCI, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, the Senior Vice President, Ali Hassaam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Javed Ahmed.

The matters of mutual understanding came under discussion. The presidents of the chambers of commerce and industry also inked Memorandum of Understanding and exchanged shields and soviniers.

The BCCI leaders invited the LCCI leaders to invest in agro industries in Bahawalpur as saying Bahawalpur produced heavy crop of cotton and other crops. They informed them that there were golden opportunities for Lahore-based investors and industrialists to invest in Bahawalpur Industrial Estate spread over 500 acres of land.