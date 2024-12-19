Bearish Trend At PSX As 100 Index Points Drop 40,000 Points
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 19, 2024 | 05:16 PM
KSE 100 Index fall to 109,179 points after continuous rise last week
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2024) The bearish trend at the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued as 40,000 points went down during the trading.
As the trading started, the Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed a significant drop of 1909 points.
The KSE 100 Index fell to 109,170 points.
Later, the market witnessed a slight recovery of 145 points, and pushed the 100 Index up to 111,215 points.
Throughout the trading session, the market experienced fluctuations. After a rise of 145 points, a decline of 466 points was seen, bringing the index down to 110,703 points.
Subsequently, the market witnessed a decline of 1248 points, and the 100 Index dropped to 109,821 points.
Further losses followed, and after a decrease of 2560 points, the index reached 108,510 points.
The Pakistan Stock Market's website showed that at 3:02pm, the benchmark KSE 100 Index had fallen by 4,355 points or 3.92%, and reached 106,714 points.
At the close of trading on Wednesday, the benchmark KSE 100 Index closed at 3,790 points, or 3.41%, at 111,070 points.
