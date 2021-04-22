Bears rule as PSX loses 376 points to close at 44,929 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) Thursday witnessed bearish trend, losing 376.93 points, with negative change of 0.83 per cent, closing at 44,929.61 points against 45,306.54 points on the last working day.

A total of 328,935,222 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 387,908,935 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs15.887 billion against Rs19.340 billion the previous day.

As many as 390 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 92 of them recorded gain and 276 sustained losses whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Ghani Glo Hol with a volume of 36,375,000 shares and price per share of Rs31.05, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 30,209,797 and price per share of Rs173.22 and WorldCall Telecom with volume of 26,896,000 and price per share of Rs1.61.

Sapphire Tex witnessed maximum increase of Rs55.16 per share, closing at Rs969.99 followed by AKD Capital , share prices of which increased by Rs29.27, closing at Rs480.77.

Bata (Pak) recorded maximum decrease of Rs99.99 per share, closing at Rs1800 whereas Pak Suzuki was runner up with the decrease of Rs 25.39 per share, closing at Rs313.17.