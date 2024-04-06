Bed-capacity in Children Hospital to be expanded up to 450: Commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed said that bed-capacity in Children Hospital would be expanded from 250 to 450 to facilitate the maximum number of patients.

Reviewing a progress report of the hospital during a meeting, she said that the government was committed to improving treatment facilities. In this connection 200 beds would be added to Children Hospital Faisalabad where the facility of 250 beds was already available.

She said that facility of Outdoor Patients Department (OPD) of Children Hospital would also be expanded in addition to improving overall structure in Emergency Department. In this regard recruitment of more doctors and professors would be requested to the Punjab government while war-footing arrangements would be made for expansion in bed-capacity.

She also directed to establish “Friends of Children Hospital” to receive donations from the philanthropists and well-to-do people.

She directed to plant maximum saplings at the available space in Children Hospital and said that a shuttle service would be launched to facilitate the parents and attendants of the admitted kids whereas the Punjab government would be requested for purchase of latest gadgets and machinery for this hospital. She directed the hospital administration to evolve a comprehensive plan for up-gradation of the hospital according to present day requirements and this plan would be reviewed in next meeting which was decided to be held after fortnight.