Bed Capacity Of Children Hospital To Be Increased From 314 To 450
Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2024 | 06:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) The capacity of Children Hospital Faisalabad would be increased from 314 to 450 beds by completing its up-gradation project on war-footing, said Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed.
Presiding over a meeting at Children Hospital Jhang Road here on Saturday, she said that the government was committed to improve health sector on most modern lines.
In this connection, the development and up-gradation projects were being completed on urgent basis so that the people could be provided quality treatment facilities near their doorsteps.
She said that Children Hospital was one of the important healthcare institutes in this region which was providing treatment to pediatric patients in number ailments.
She directed to improve universal health insurance system in the hospital and said that comprehensive report should be prepared and submit in her office for recruitment of ad-hoc doctors in this hospital.
She also took briefing on the establishment of state-of-the-art Child Development Center, availability of medicines, rehabilitation of lawns, smog counter, command and control center, activation of ventilators and angiography machine.
Former state minister/Central Leader PMLN Hajji Muhammad Akram Ansar who was also Incharge of Monitoring Hospital also addressed the meeting and directed the hospital administration to accelerate their efforts for providing quality treatment facilities to all patients without any discrimination.
Director Development Samina Saif Niazi, Dean Children Hospital Dr Abdur Razzaq Mughal, Medical Superintendent Dr Saqib Munir, XEN Buildings Sara Qamar and others were also present in the meeting.
