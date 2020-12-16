Bed wear exports increased record 9.95%

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Bed wear exports during first four months of FY 2020-21 grew by 9.95 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-October 20, bed wear worth US $ 899,558 thousand exported as compared to worth US $ 818,129 thousand of same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of knitwear increased by 12.30 per cent, worth US $ 1,183,568 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 1,053,939 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile towels exports increased by 12.35 per cent as worth US $ 283,257 thousand were exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 252,111 thousand of same period of last year.