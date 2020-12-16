Bed Wear Exports Increased Record 9.95%
Bed wear exports during first four months of FY 2020-21 grew by 9.95 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year
During the period from July-October 20, bed wear worth US $ 899,558 thousand exported as compared to worth US $ 818,129 thousand of same period of last year.
According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of knitwear increased by 12.30 per cent, worth US $ 1,183,568 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 1,053,939 thousand of same period of last year.
Meanwhile towels exports increased by 12.35 per cent as worth US $ 283,257 thousand were exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 252,111 thousand of same period of last year.