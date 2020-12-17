UrduPoint.com
Bedsheets & Upholstery Manufacturers Association Delegation Meets Minister

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :A delegation, led by All Pakistan Bedsheets and Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) Senior Vice Chairman Bilal Jamil, Thursday called on Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal here at Civil Secretariat.

According to a spokesperson, during the meeting small industrial estate policy, increasing exports and issues facing the association were discussed.

The delegation sought the allocation of 100 acres of land in Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad, consultation in SME policy making and representation in the board of Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (PIEDMC).

Head of the delegation Bilal Jamil said: "Our sector has a share of 1.5 billion Dollars in the country's exports, and with the cooperation of the Punjab government, exports can be increased".

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that APBUMA should give a roadmap to increase exports, and the government would provide every possible cooperation.

He said that the government was pursuing a policy of reducing dependence on imports and increasing exports and as a result of government's initiatives, the country's exports had increased.

He said that unprecedented steps had been taken for development of the SME sector and cottage industry, adding that an industrial estate would be set up near Multan on the Lahore-Multan Motorway.

He directed the officers concerned to review provision of transport for labour and set up a labour colony in M-III Industrial Estate Faisalabad.

Secretary Industries Wasif Khurshid, former chairman APBUMA Arif Ahsan Malik and Executive member of APBUMA were present.

