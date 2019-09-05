UrduPoint.com
Beekeepers, Honey Traders Announce To Support Businessman Forum In Sarhad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Polls

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 09:12 PM

Exporters and Traders, dealing with honey business, reposed complete confidence over the leadership of Businessman Forum, Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour and announced it will extend full support to nominated candidates of Businessman Forum for Associate and Corporate Group in upcoming election of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for year 2019-20

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Exporters and Traders, dealing with honey business, reposed complete confidence over the leadership of Businessman Forum, Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour and announced it will extend full support to nominated candidates of Businessman Forum for Associate and Corporate Group in upcoming election of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for year 2019-20.

In this regard, the nominated candidates of Businessman Forum of Associate and Corporate Group for the SCCI elections 2019-20, including Engr Maqsood Anwar, Mohammad Naeem Butt, Sadiq Amin, Abdul Jalil Jan, Mujeebur Rehman, Ghulam Bilal, Sherbaz Bilour, Junaid Altaf, Mohammad Sajjad along with Saddar Gul, Faud Ishaq and Fazal Wahid held meeting with All Pakistan Beekeepers and Honey Traders Association president Saleem Khan, Senior Vice president, Sheikh Gul Badshah, General Secretary Sher Zaman and other office bearers of the association.

During the meeting, the beekeepers and honey traders expressed full confidence over leadership of Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour and vowed they will extend full support to nominated candidates of the Businessman Forum of Associate Group in the upcoming elections of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for year 2019-20.

The Beekeepers said the BF is the only forum which had played pivotal role in resolution of their issues.

They said the Businessman forum services remained outstanding during last 10 years. The honey traders assured that they will elect to nominated candidates of Businessman Forum through vote in the SCCI election in which opponents group will face humiliating defeat.

The meeting reposed the confidence over the leadership of Businessman Forum, Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour and unanimously decided to fully support BF panel in the upcoming election of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for year 2019-20.

The meeting said that the Businessman Forum had always extended services to business community and resolved their issues on priority basis. It expressed hope that the Businessman Forum would continue its service and resolve their issues in future.

