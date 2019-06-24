UrduPoint.com
Beijing Calls On US To Stop Pressuring Chinese Firms Under National Security Pretext

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 11:45 PM

China on Monday called on the United States to stop pressuring Chinese companies by citing national security interests and instead start focusing on creating optimal conditions for foreign businesses, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) China on Monday called on the United States to stop pressuring Chinese companies by citing national security interests and instead start focusing on creating optimal conditions for foreign businesses, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said.

On Friday, the US government said that it would add several Chinese technology companies to its Entity List, which bans any firm on it from buying US parts and components without prior government approval, because it had determined that these companies posed a threat to national security interests.

"China is again calling on the US government to immediately stop this erroneous practice and create necessary conditions to allow businesses from all countries to function normally," the spokesman said at a news briefing.

Geng added that the United States was abusing the concept of national security to pressure Chinese companies.

In May, the US Commerce Department blacklisted Chinese tech giant Huawei and around 70 of its affiliates. Huawei has repeatedly rejected US intelligence agencies' accusations that it allegedly installs "backdoor" access on its devices by order of the state to help Beijing spy on users.

