Beijing Calls On US To Stop Pressuring Chinese Companies Amid TikTok Row

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 07:25 PM

China calls on the United States to drop prejudice and stop using government mechanisms to pressure Chinese companies, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a briefing on Wednesday in reference to the US plans to block China's TikTok video-sharing platform

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that Washington was weighing up a ban on access to the TikTok social media application over privacy concerns.

"Statements of some politicians in the United States are completely empty speculations. The Chinese government has always required from Chinese enterprises to develop foreign economic cooperation on the basis of laws and in accordance with existing rules," Zhao said.

Zhao noted that in accordance with the US logic, US social networks that are extremely popular all over the world also pose a great threat to the security of all other countries.

"We urge individuals in the United States to abandon prejudice and avoid judging others by itself, stop using state mechanisms to exert pressure on Chinese enterprises, make more efforts to promote trade and economic cooperation between China and the United States," the spokesman said.

TiKTok is an application for creating and watching short videos, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. It was released in 2018 and is leading the short video application segment in China and gaining worldwide popularity.

