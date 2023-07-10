Open Menu

Beijing Concerned Over US's Trade Restrictions, Pressure On China - Finance Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2023 | 01:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Beijing has expressed concern during US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's four-day visit to the country over Washington's trade restrictions, export control and pressure exerted on China that affected the country's market, the Chinese Finance Ministry said on Monday.

"During the meetings and negotiations, China once again expressed concern about such issues as the lifting of tariffs for China, cessation of pressure on Chinese companies, fair treatment of bilateral investments, weakening of export controls toward China, and lifting of restrictions on goods related to Xinjiang," the finance ministry said in a statement.

The statement also said that the United States had imposed a number of economic sanctions and measures "to suppress China," which had affected the rights and interests of the Chinese market and "undermined the basis of public opinion in bilateral relations.

"

Yellen visited China from July 6-9. The US treasury secretary held meetings with senior Chinese officials to discuss a range of economic issues amid rising tensions over trade restrictions. On Sunday, Yellen said China and the United States had made progress and could build healthy economic relations beneficial for both countries and the world.

Yellen's visit to China took place amid increased economic and financial contradictions between the two countries. The main irritants are the growing restrictions on exports of US goods and services, the persistence of import duties on Chinese goods, Washington's threats against Beijing over the latter's cooperation with Moscow, the growth of world trade in Yuan and the decreased influence of the US Dollar across the globe.

