Beijing Discusses Simplifying Business Trips With Neighbors Amid COVID-19 Restrictions

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) China is holding consultations with a number of neighboring countries on the creation of a simplified travel channel for business representatives and specialists amid restrictions introduced in response to COVID-19, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Tuesday.

"China is currently negotiating with the relevant countries the issue of creation of a mechanism on simplified travel for business representatives, technical personnel and other professionals who are urgently required to travel," Geng said at a briefing.

According to him, the goal of creating such a mechanism is to stabilize important trade and economic cooperation with other countries in the current conditions of the fight against the pandemic, "ensuring the uninterrupted and safe functioning of global industrial and supply chains.

The spokesman added that the Chinese side had already discussed this issue with the South Korean Foreign Ministry, and the sides had reached a consensus on this issue. Geng refused to mention any other states engaged in such negotiations.

Earlier in April, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing diplomatic sources that China had asked several countries to discuss the possibility of easing border controls to resume some business trips. According to the sources, in the light of success in the fight against the pandemic, China has recently contacted colleagues from more than 10 Asia-Pacific countries with a corresponding proposal.