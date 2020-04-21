UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Discusses Simplifying Business Trips With Neighbors Amid COVID-19 Restrictions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 05:34 PM

Beijing Discusses Simplifying Business Trips With Neighbors Amid COVID-19 Restrictions

China is holding consultations with a number of neighboring countries on the creation of a simplified travel channel for business representatives and specialists amid restrictions introduced in response to COVID-19, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) China is holding consultations with a number of neighboring countries on the creation of a simplified travel channel for business representatives and specialists amid restrictions introduced in response to COVID-19, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Tuesday.

"China is currently negotiating with the relevant countries the issue of creation of a mechanism on simplified travel for business representatives, technical personnel and other professionals who are urgently required to travel," Geng said at a briefing.

According to him, the goal of creating such a mechanism is to stabilize important trade and economic cooperation with other countries in the current conditions of the fight against the pandemic, "ensuring the uninterrupted and safe functioning of global industrial and supply chains.

"

The spokesman added that the Chinese side had already discussed this issue with the South Korean Foreign Ministry, and the sides had reached a consensus on this issue. Geng refused to mention any other states engaged in such negotiations.

Earlier in April, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing diplomatic sources that China had asked several countries to discuss the possibility of easing border controls to resume some business trips. According to the sources, in the light of success in the fight against the pandemic, China has recently contacted colleagues from more than 10 Asia-Pacific countries with a corresponding proposal.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business China North Korea April Border From

Recent Stories

President Alvi's categorical stand sent a positive ..

13 minutes ago

Lukashenko Not Recently Contacting COVID-19-Positi ..

1 minute ago

Australia Faces Greatest Output Decrease Since 193 ..

18 minutes ago

Local admin seizes illegally stocked 1000 wheat ba ..

18 minutes ago

Belgian biotech firm to roll out coronavirus antib ..

18 minutes ago

Singapore police probe oil trading giant

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.