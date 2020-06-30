Beijing Expresses Protest Over US Exerting Pressure on Chinese Firms - Foreign Ministry

Beijing expresses its resolute protest against the US exerting pressure on Chinese companies and calls on Washington to stop such a practice, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's press service told Sputnik on Monday amid reports of possible US sanctions against a number of Chinese firms

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Beijing expresses its resolute protest against the US exerting pressure on Chinese companies and calls on Washington to stop such a practice, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's press service told Sputnik on Monday amid reports of possible US sanctions against a number of Chinese firms.

Last week, the US Department of Defense released a list of 20 Chinese companies allegedly owned or controlled by Communist China's military and operate in the United States. The possible sanctions could be imposed against tech giant Huawei, Hikvision, as well as mobile operators China Mobile and China Telecom.

"As for the unreasonable pressure that the US side exerts on Chinese enterprises, we have repeatedly expressed our position.

We would like to emphasize again that the United States, again and again, generalizes the concept of national security, abuses state power and exerts pressure on individual Chinese enterprises, all this goes contrary to the principles of a market economy, which the US has always praised. China expresses strong opposition to this," the spokesperson said.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry noted that Beijing urged Washington to stop pressuring their companies, as well as to provide fair conditions for the smooth operation of Chinese firms in the United States.