Beijing has over 200,000 electric vehicle charging piles

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Beijing has built 200,900 charging piles for electric vehicles as the country encourages the use of green vehicles to tackle pollution, the city's municipal commission of urban management said Friday.

Private car owners have added 152,600 charging piles in their parking lots, while shopping malls, wholesale markets, tourist sites, freight transport hubs, government agencies, bus and taxi service operators and sanitation authorities have built 48,300 charging piles.

The city earlier pledged to improve the electric vehicle charging infrastructure in its three-year clean air action plan (2018-2020) and has met its specific target one year ahead of schedule.

China plans to further boost sales of new energy vehicles and intelligent connected vehicles to push for green and smart growth of the world's largest automobile market.

Sales of new energy vehicles are expected to make up about 25 percent of new car sales by 2025, according to a draft plan by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.