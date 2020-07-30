UrduPoint.com
Beijing, Moscow Eye Gas Supply Increase Through Power Of Siberia Pipeline - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The Power of Siberia gas pipeline, which was inaugurated this past December and delivers Russian gas to China, has led to positive shifts in gas supply and is an example of successful cooperation between Moscow and Beijing, the Chinese ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told Sputnik in an interview.

"At the end of last year, the Power of Siberia gas pipeline was successfully commissioned, opening a new page in the gas pipeline trade between the two countries and becoming another example of mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Russia in the energy sector," the ambassador said.

Talks are currently underway to further increase gas supply through the pipeline. In June, Gazprom chief Alexey Miller announced plans to increase deliveries to China from 6 billion cubic meters to 44 billion cubic meters per year, and Zhang said that the discussions have been fruitful to date.

"At the same time, the two countries are conducting negotiations on increasing supplies through the Power of Siberia pipeline, with great positive developments. I am confident that both sides will continue consultations to promote further mutually beneficial activities that will be underpinned by the relevant technical and commercial conditions," the ambassador remarked.

The Power of Siberia pipeline delivers gas from Russia's Irkutsk Region and Sakha Republic to the Russian Far East and China. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping inaugurated the opening of the pipeline this past December.

Gazprom has already begun research and development work on the creation of a second Power of Siberia pipeline that would have an annual capacity of up to 50 billion cubic meters of gas.

