BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Beijing strongly opposes US National Security Adviser John Bolton's recent statements in which he warned the countries that are participating in the Belt and Road Initiative infrastructure project of the dangers of Chinese investments, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Wednesday.

In a Tuesday interview with the Ukrainian news portal, European Pravda, Bolton said that China was trying to integrate into the economies of countries around the world, including through the Silk Road project and attractive investments. According to him, the United States wants to warn its allies and partners about the risks that the Chinese investments bear. The adviser arrived in Ukraine on Tuesday and media reported that one of the aims of his visit was to prevent Chinese companies from acquiring a majority stake in Motor Sich, a Ukrainian company and one of the largest engine manufacturers for airplanes and helicopters worldwide.

"We are opposed to the statements of Adviser Bolton, which discredit cooperation in the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, and we are against his attempts to drive a wedge between China and other countries, but we are not surprised by this," Geng said at a press conference.

According to him, unlike the United States' "America First" policy, China's cooperation within the framework of the infrastructure project was based on the principles of joint consultations, contributions and benefits.

"I believe that most countries in the world are able to make independent choices that will serve their own interests," the diplomat added.

Motor Sich is an enterprise that operates in 120 countries. Last week, the manufacturer's representative said that the Chinese companies Skyrizon and Xinwei Group had already submitted a deal to purchase more than 50 percent of Motor Sich shares for an approval to the Anti-Monopoly Committee of Ukraine.