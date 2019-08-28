UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Opposes Bolton's Remarks On Dangers Of Chinese Investments - Foreign Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 23 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 06:02 PM

Beijing Opposes Bolton's Remarks on Dangers of Chinese Investments - Foreign Ministry

Beijing strongly opposes US National Security Adviser John Bolton's recent statements in which he warned the countries that are participating in the Belt and Road Initiative infrastructure project of the dangers of Chinese investments, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Beijing strongly opposes US National Security Adviser John Bolton's recent statements in which he warned the countries that are participating in the Belt and Road Initiative infrastructure project of the dangers of Chinese investments, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Wednesday.

In a Tuesday interview with the Ukrainian news portal, European Pravda, Bolton said that China was trying to integrate into the economies of countries around the world, including through the Silk Road project and attractive investments. According to him, the United States wants to warn its allies and partners about the risks that the Chinese investments bear. The adviser arrived in Ukraine on Tuesday and media reported that one of the aims of his visit was to prevent Chinese companies from acquiring a majority stake in Motor Sich, a Ukrainian company and one of the largest engine manufacturers for airplanes and helicopters worldwide.

"We are opposed to the statements of Adviser Bolton, which discredit cooperation in the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, and we are against his attempts to drive a wedge between China and other countries, but we are not surprised by this," Geng said at a press conference.

According to him, unlike the United States' "America First" policy, China's cooperation within the framework of the infrastructure project was based on the principles of joint consultations, contributions and benefits.

"I believe that most countries in the world are able to make independent choices that will serve their own interests," the diplomat added.

Motor Sich is an enterprise that operates in 120 countries. Last week, the manufacturer's representative said that the Chinese companies Skyrizon and Xinwei Group had already submitted a deal to purchase more than 50 percent of Motor Sich shares for an approval to the Anti-Monopoly Committee of Ukraine.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Ukraine China Company Visit Road Beijing Enterprise United States Media From Silk Road

Recent Stories

Minister for adopting international standards for ..

21 seconds ago

Thomas, Alaphilippe take on the Tour of Germany

23 seconds ago

Trump, Zelenskyy Expected to Meet in Warsaw - Bolt ..

31 seconds ago

Six Civilians Feared Dead in Indonesia as Security ..

16 minutes ago

Yemeni Governmental Forces Regain Control of Aden ..

17 minutes ago

RSEZ delegation visits Lahore Chamber of Commerce ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.