UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Opposes Pentagon Decision To Blacklist 4 Chinese Companies - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Beijing Opposes Pentagon Decision to Blacklist 4 Chinese Companies - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Beijing stands opposed to the US Department of Defense's decision to blacklist four Chinese companies, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Friday, adding that Washington should also stop putting "unreasonable" pressure on Chinese firms.

On Thursday evening, the Department of Defense announced that four Chinese legal entities would be blacklisted over their alleged links to the country's military. The companies on the list include oil giant China National Offshore Oil Corporation and the country's largest chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, the Pentagon said.

"China has repeatedly expressed its official position [on this issue] and strongly opposes the unreasonable US pressure placed on Chinese companies.

US actions run counter to the principles of market competition and the rules of international trade. These actions will seriously damage the national interests and image of the United States," Hua said.

Chinese firms always operate in full compliance with international law, and the laws of countries in which they operate, the ministerial spokesperson added.

The US Department of Commerce this past August blacklisted 24 Chinese firms over their alleged role in building military fortifications in the South China Sea. Following allegations of human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region in July, 11 Chinese entities were added to the US economic blacklist.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Washington Pentagon Oil Beijing United States July August Market Commerce

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tests negative for Covid-19

5 minutes ago

TECNO And M&P Celebrate 1 Billion Sales Record

23 minutes ago

Virus to hit global GDP by $12 trillion: Mian Zahi ..

29 minutes ago

Shop & Win PKR 100,000 Every Day with Samsung Paki ..

29 minutes ago

PML-N hints at tendering resignations before PDM's ..

30 minutes ago

PARC, WFP join hands for promotion of agriculture ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.