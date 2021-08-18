UrduPoint.com

Beijing Pledges To Assist Afghanistan's Economic Recovery

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 12:44 PM

Beijing Pledges to Assist Afghanistan's Economic Recovery

China will assist Afghanistan's economic recovery to the extent of its capacity, the foreign ministry's spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said on Wednesday

"As far as possible, China will assist Afghanistan's socioeconomic recovery," Zhao said at a briefing.

On Tuesday, Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization), expressed the belief that foreign nations must assist the reconstruction of Afghanistan.

"As far as possible, China will assist Afghanistan's socioeconomic recovery," Zhao said at a briefing.

China will stick to its friendly policy toward the Afghan people, the spokesman assured.

Asked about the possibility for China to recognize a new Afghan government, the diplomat emphasized one should wait for the government to be actually formed.

More Stories From Business

