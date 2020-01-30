UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Retail Sales Up 4.4 Pct In 2019

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 04:00 PM

Beijing retail sales up 4.4 pct in 2019

Beijing's retail sales of consumer goods, a major indicator of consumption growth, totaled some 1.23 trillion yuan (about 178.7 billion U.S. dollars) in 2019, up 4.4 percent year on year, according to the municipal bureau of statistics

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Beijing's retail sales of consumer goods, a major indicator of consumption growth, totaled some 1.23 trillion Yuan (about 178.7 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2019, up 4.4 percent year on year, according to the municipal bureau of statistics.

Online sales of wholesalers and retailers above a designated size surged by 23.6 percent annually to 336.6 billion yuan last year.

Commodity sales saw a 4.3-percent year-on-year increase to 1.11 trillion yuan last year, while sales of the catering service reached 120.5 billion yuan, up 6.1 percent from 2018, the bureau said.

Household appliances and audiovisual equipment by firms above a designated size reported a robust retail sales growth of 21.5 percent year on year, which pulled up the city's total retail sales of consumer goods by 1.1 percentage points.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

2018 2019 From Billion

Recent Stories

Everyone Can Now Pre-order the HUAWEI Y6s and avai ..

18 minutes ago

Over 300 UG & PG degrees awarded at convocation of ..

21 minutes ago

Sindh Cycling Association Elections held, Anjum Ay ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Customs signs MoU with Rochester Institute o ..

29 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives the OIC Secretary Gener ..

37 minutes ago

EU’s initiative to renovate old building will sa ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.