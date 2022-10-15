UrduPoint.com

Beijing Says China Remains Driving Force For Global Economy's Growth

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2022 | 04:40 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) China's economy remains viable, despite the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and the difficult international situation, and continues to be a driving force for the growth of the global economy, Sun Yeli, a spokesperson for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, said on Saturday.

"Everyone is interested in China's economic development. According to statistics, from 2013 to 2021, China's GDP grew by an average of 6.6% per year, which was higher than the average global growth rate of 2.6% and 3.7% in developing countries over the same period, China's contribution to global economic growth was more than 30%," Sun said at a press conference on the eve of the opening of the Congress.

According to the spokesperson, China continues to be a driving force for the growth of the global economy.

"China is still an important stabilizer and a source of driving force for the growth of the global economy. China's development still has many favorable conditions. China's economy is stable, has great potential and is quite viable," Sun said.

The spokesperson noted that with the large volume of the economy it is extremely difficult to maintain such growth rates in the process of transitioning to high-quality development.

China's GDP in the second quarter of 2022 showed low growth rate of only 0.4%, which was the result of increased COVID-19 restrictions in the country, disruptions in the manufacturing sector, logistics and tourism. In the first quarter of 2022, the country's GDP grew by 4.8%. According to the results of the first six months of 2022, China's GDP showed an increase of 2.5% compared to the same period in 2021. The authorities expect China's GDP growth rate to be about 5.5% in 2022.

China's GDP by the end of 2021, despite numerous local outbreaks of coronavirus infection, problems in the real estate market and the energy crisis, grew by 8.1% compared to 2020, which was higher than the official forecast of 6%.

The twentieth Congress of the Communist Party of China will open on October 16 at 10:00 a.m. local time (02:00 GMT) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The congress will be attended by more than 2,200 delegates from all over China, representing over 96 million Chinese Communist Party (CCP) members. The Congress will summarize the results of the CCP's five-year work and outline the goals that the party and the country will strive to achieve in the next five years.

