Open Menu

Beijing Simplifies Business Registration For Foreigners Via Facial ID

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2024 | 05:32 PM

Beijing simplifies business registration for foreigners via facial ID

Foreigners applying to start a company in Beijing can now complete the entire registration process online through facial recognition, according to the city's market regulation authorities

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Foreigners applying to start a company in Beijing can now complete the entire registration process online through facial recognition, according to the city's market regulation authorities.

The new policy, which went into effect on Jan. 18, is the latest move by the Chinese capital to streamline the procedures for obtaining business licenses by foreigners, notably reducing the registration time.

Emilia Mpwo Bywaters from the United States became one of the first beneficiaries of the new policy. With the assistance of a staff member at the government service center of Fengtai District last Thursday, Bywaters completed the registration of a cultural development company in less than 10 minutes. The process involved submitting the company's information and undergoing facial scanning through a WeChat mini program on her phone.

"The entire process for foreigners to get the business license used to take two to three months," said Liu Ruo of the market regulation bureau of Fengtai District.

Before the implementation of facial recognition, foreign nationals applying for the registration of foreign-funded enterprises in Beijing were required to furnish additional proof of identity issued by their home country or region. Alternatively, they could undergo real-name verification by acquiring a bank card in China, and the applicant had to be physically present for identity authentication, according to Liu.

Beijing will continue to facilitate the process of establishing foreign-funded enterprises to drive the high-quality development of various types of business entities, according to the municipal market regulation bureau.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business China Company Bank Beijing United States Market From Government Mini

Recent Stories

US, Britain hit targets in Yemen as Huthis vow to ..

US, Britain hit targets in Yemen as Huthis vow to strike back

42 seconds ago
 LWMC launches cleanliness awareness campaign in sc ..

LWMC launches cleanliness awareness campaign in schools

43 seconds ago
 OLMT’s solar power conversion underway

OLMT’s solar power conversion underway

45 seconds ago
 LDA’s first auction of the year on Wednesday

LDA’s first auction of the year on Wednesday

47 seconds ago
 Zara Noor faces backlash for sharing pregnancy pic ..

Zara Noor faces backlash for sharing pregnancy pictures

12 minutes ago
 SC reserves verdict on plea of ex-IHC Judge Shauka ..

SC reserves verdict on plea of ex-IHC Judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui against remova ..

24 minutes ago
Divisional administration prepared for electoral a ..

Divisional administration prepared for electoral arrangements: Commissioner

9 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 06 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 06 paisa against dollar

9 minutes ago
 RDA lodges FIRs against four illegal housing schem ..

RDA lodges FIRs against four illegal housing schemes

4 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM chairs federal cabinet meeting

Caretaker PM chairs federal cabinet meeting

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to host Davis Cup World Group I plat-offs ..

Pakistan to host Davis Cup World Group I plat-offs against India

2 hours ago
 Sargodha Citrus Fest kicks off in capital; captiva ..

Sargodha Citrus Fest kicks off in capital; captivates fruit enthusiasts

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business