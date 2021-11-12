UrduPoint.com

Beijing Stock Exchange To Open For Trading On November 15

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) China's new Beijing Stock Exchange, an initiative of President Xi Jinping announced in early September, will launch on November 15, its official website said on Friday.

"Currently, the Beijing Stock Exchange is ready for opening,�scheduled for November 15, 2021," the statement read.

Shares of 81 companies will be listed on the first day of trading, it added.

Xi announced the creation of the exchange at the China International Fair for Trade in Services on September 2, saying that it is expected to become the key platform for small- and medium-sized innovative enterprises.

China currently has three stock markets based in Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Shenzhen.

