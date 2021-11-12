Beijing Stock Exchange to Open for Trading on November 15

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) China's new Beijing Stock Exchange, an initiative of President Xi Jinping announced in early September, will launch on November 15, its official website said on Friday.

