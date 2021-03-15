UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Warns Against Politicizing Business Relations Between Chinese Companies And Crimea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 01:48 PM

Beijing Warns Against Politicizing Business Relations Between Chinese Companies And Crimea

China warns against politicizing the long-established business relations between Chinese companies and Crimea, the foreign ministry's spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) China warns against politicizing the long-established business relations between Chinese companies and Crimea, the foreign ministry's spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said on Monday.

Vadim Rabinovich, a Ukrainian lawmaker from the Opposition Platform � For Life faction, recently accused Beijing of abandoning its "neutral" policy on Crimea, after a Chinese delegation paid a visit there.

"Our position on Crimea is consistent. We hope that the parties involved will settle the issue in a rational manner. Due to the historically developed circumstances and out of practical need, some Chinese companies maintain partnership and contacts with Crimea, based on the market principles. Business activities should not be politicized," Zhao said at a briefing.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business China Visit Beijing Market From Opposition

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan receives COVID-19 vaccine in England

9 minutes ago

Russia Registers 9,437 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 H ..

2 minutes ago

China Inoculated Almost 65 Million People With COV ..

2 minutes ago

Six passenger buses impounded over violations of c ..

2 minutes ago

Shahzeb laid to rest i peshawar

2 minutes ago

Kidnapper of child commits suicide in faisalabad

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.