Beijing Warns Against Politicizing Business Relations Between Chinese Companies And Crimea

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) China warns against politicizing the long-established business relations between Chinese companies and Crimea, the foreign ministry's spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said on Monday.

Vadim Rabinovich, a Ukrainian lawmaker from the Opposition Platform � For Life faction, recently accused Beijing of abandoning its "neutral" policy on Crimea, after a Chinese delegation paid a visit there.

"Our position on Crimea is consistent. We hope that the parties involved will settle the issue in a rational manner. Due to the historically developed circumstances and out of practical need, some Chinese companies maintain partnership and contacts with Crimea, based on the market principles. Business activities should not be politicized," Zhao said at a briefing.