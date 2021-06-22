(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Beijing saw its foreign trade total 1.15 trillion Yuan (about 177.9 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first five months of this year, customs data showed.

The figure marks an increase of 21.8 percent over the same period last year, according to Beijing Customs.

In the first five months of this year, Beijing's imports surged 24.6 percent to 920.15 billion yuan, while exports reached 234.63 billion yuan, up 12.2 percent year on year.

Over the period, crude oil, automobiles and agricultural products were the main commodities driving import growth, and the total import value of the three commodities increased by 13 percent, 74.

8 percent and 62.2 percent, respectively.

Exports of medical items and medicines stood at 29.46 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of more than 10 times. mobile phone exports totaled 35.59 billion yuan, up 89 percent and the export of integrated circuits reached 6.81 billion yuan, an increase of 20.6 percent year on year.