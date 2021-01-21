Beijing's GDP reached over 3.6 trillion yuan (about 558.5 billion U.S. dollars) in 2020, up 1.2 percent over the previous year at comparable prices, according to the Beijing Municipal Statistics Bureau on Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Beijing's GDP reached over 3.6 trillion Yuan (about 558.5 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2020, up 1.2 percent over the previous year at comparable prices, according to the Beijing Municipal Statistics Bureau on Thursday.

The value-added of industrial enterprises above designated size in Beijing increased by 2.

3 percent during the period, with the manufacturing of computers, communications and other electronic equipment seeing a rise of 14.6 percent.

Statistics also indicate that the capital city continued to see a robust high-tech industry in 2020, the industrial value-added of which rose by 9.5 percent.

The value-added of the tertiary industry rose to more than 3 trillion yuan, with the financial sector up 5.4 percent to 718.8 billion yuan, bolstering the recovery of the service industry in 2020.