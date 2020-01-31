UrduPoint.com
Belarus Announces 6.6% Rise In Tariff For Russian Oil Transit Starting On February 1

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 07:52 PM

The Belarusian Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade (MART) decided to raise tariffs by 6.6 percent beginning on February 1 for the transit of Russian oil to Europe via a pipeline operated by Belarus' Gomeltransneft Druzhba company, the ministry's press service said in a statement on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The Belarusian Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade (MART) decided to raise tariffs by 6.6 percent beginning on February 1 for the transit of Russian oil to Europe via a pipeline operated by Belarus' Gomeltransneft Druzhba company, the ministry's press service said in a statement on Friday.

On Thursday, Belarusian Minister of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade Vladimir Koltovich told reporters that Minsk and Moscow had failed to agree on a tariff rate for the transit of Russian oil through Belarus, stating that it would grow then by more than 6 percent beginning in February, per the methodology previously approved by the parties.

"MART decided to increase tariffs by 6.6 percent. MART's resolution No. 6 of January 28, 2020 'On tariffs for oil transportation services via main pipelines' will come into force on February 1, 2020," the statement said.

The Russian antimonopoly agency said in December that Belarus had suggested hiking the tariff by 16.6 percent.

In April, Russian oil exported via the Druzhba pipeline system to Europe was contaminated with chlorides, which resulted in a temporary suspension in the deliveries. Oil transit was fully restored on July 1.

