Belarus' Belneftekhim Delegation to Visit Kazakhstan Next Week for Talks on Oil Supplies

(@imziishan)

A delegation from Belarus' state oil company Belneftekhim will visit Kazakhstan next week to hold talks on oil supplies, Alexandra Isaeva, the press secretary of Belarus' prime minister said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) A delegation from Belarus' state oil company Belneftekhim will visit Kazakhstan next week to hold talks on oil supplies, Alexandra Isaeva, the press secretary of Belarus' prime minister said on Thursday.

"A delegation from the Belneftekhim concern will visit Kazakhstan next week to conduct substantive negotiations on oil supplies. Such an agreement was reached during a meeting between Belarusian Prime Minister Sergei Roumas and Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin in Almaty," Isaeva said on Facebook.