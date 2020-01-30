UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus' Belneftekhim Delegation To Visit Kazakhstan Next Week For Talks On Oil Supplies

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 08:02 PM

Belarus' Belneftekhim Delegation to Visit Kazakhstan Next Week for Talks on Oil Supplies

A delegation from Belarus' state oil company Belneftekhim will visit Kazakhstan next week to hold talks on oil supplies, Alexandra Isaeva, the press secretary of Belarus' prime minister said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) A delegation from Belarus' state oil company Belneftekhim will visit Kazakhstan next week to hold talks on oil supplies, Alexandra Isaeva, the press secretary of Belarus' prime minister said on Thursday.

"A delegation from the Belneftekhim concern will visit Kazakhstan next week to conduct substantive negotiations on oil supplies. Such an agreement was reached during a meeting between Belarusian Prime Minister Sergei Roumas and Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin in Almaty," Isaeva said on Facebook.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Facebook Company Oil Visit Almaty Belarus Kazakhstan From Agreement

Recent Stories

Chairman NAB listens 1,500 complaints in 'Khuli Ke ..

42 seconds ago

Abbottabad Blues beat White in Winter Sports Socce ..

44 seconds ago

Turkish Forces Launch Anti-PKK Operation in Countr ..

45 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur visits Cholistan in ..

47 seconds ago

First Evacuation Plane Departs From S. Korea to Ch ..

49 seconds ago

Moscow to Seek Extradition of Russian National Vin ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.