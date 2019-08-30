Belarus' Belneftekhim Plans to Fully Restore Oil Export by 2019 End After Druzhba Incident

Belarusian state oil concern Belneftekhim plans to fully restore the volume of Belarusian oil and oil products exports by the end of the year after being forced to reduce exports due to chlorides-contaminated Russian oil getting into the Druzhva pipeline, Belneftekhim Chairman Andrei Rybakov said in an interview with Belta news agency

"The concern is working on restoring the volume of oil deliveries to the country and of Belarusian oil products export. By the end of the year, we plan to make up for the [export] backlog and fulfill the plans for 2019," Rybakov told Belta.