Belarus Cannot Give Up Cooperating With Russia Amid World War for Markets - Prime Minister

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Belarus cannot abandon the cooperation with Russia at a time when a fierce global competition for markets in unfolding in the world, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Thursday.

"Unfolding in the world today is not even a fight, but a war for markets.

Should we voluntarily renounce all that we have created, all that we have, and our good relations? It is true that many things happen in the Russian-Belarusian relations, including economic disputes," Golovchenko told Belarus' ONT broadcaster. "These issues are not even being discussed by the leaderships of Belarus and Russia. Everything else is superficial."