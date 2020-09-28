UrduPoint.com
Belarus Could Transport Up To 6Mln Tonnes Of Oil To Russia Via Lithuanian Ports - Novak

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 12:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Russia hopes that agreement will be soon reached on transporting Belarusian oil export flows from Lithuanian ports to Russia, with the volume expected to reach from 4-6 million tonnes, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with the Russia-24 broadcaster.

"The volume could reach between 4 and 6 million tonnes of oil products ... We hope that an agreement will be soon reached," Novak said, expressing the belief that this would be beneficial "both for partners and economic operators."

