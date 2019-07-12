UrduPoint.com
Belarus' Demands To Raise Tariff On Russian Oil Transit Fair - Deputy Prime Minister Kozak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 09:43 PM

Belarus' Demands to Raise Tariff on Russian Oil Transit Fair - Deputy Prime Minister Kozak

Belarus' demands to raise the tariff on oil transit from Russia are fair, but not to the extent declared by Minsk, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak said Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Belarus' demands to raise the tariff on oil transit from Russia are fair, but not to the extent declared by Minsk, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak said Friday.

"The demands to raise the tariff on oil transit through Belarus are fair, but not to the extent that was declared by the Belarusian side [21.

7 percent]. Not to such an extent. This is about equalization, there really are the lowest tariffs on oil pumping there, lower than in Russia, lower than in Ukraine and in Europe. We will gradually equalize these tariffs and make a decision," Kozak told reporters.

