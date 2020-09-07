MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Belarus has agreed to pay off its debt for the Russian gas over the course of September, the sides are currently in the debt reconciliation process, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

"A principal agreement has been reached that the partners would pay down.

And they are now working in this direction, to reconcile debts and to find sources of debt repayment," Novak told reporters, when asked whether Russia and Belarus discussed a specific period for repayment of Minsk's debt for the Russian gas.

"But in general, based on our behind-the-scenes conversations with the [Belorussian] Minister of Energy, with the Minister of Finance, this should be done during September. Maybe it will work out earlier than the end of the month, but there are many technical issues," Novak noted.