MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2019) Belarus expects that a full compensation for the costs it will run into as a result of Russia's so-called tax maneuver, which will change taxation of oil products, will be agreed on after the countries complete merging their tax codes in 2021, the Belarusian ambassador said Sunday.

"We won't settle this issue before we merge our tax codes...

The issue of a complete compensation for the losses we will sustain from the tax maneuver may be resolved after January 1, 2022. It has been agreed on," Vladimir Semashko was quoted as saying by Belarus's news agency Belta.

Belarus has repeatedly claimed that it will suffer significant financial losses after Russia conducts its tax maneuver by phasing out export duties on oil and increasing severance tax. The maneuver is expected to be completed by 2024.