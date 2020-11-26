UrduPoint.com
Belarus Expects Russian Oil At 88-90% Of Global Price In 2021, Up From 85% Now - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Svetlana Gurina, deputy chair of Belarusian state-run petrochemical company Belneftekhim, expects the price of Russian oil for Belarus in 2021 at 88-90 percent of the global prices, up from current 85 percent, staate-run news agency Belta reproted on Thursday.

Due to the implementation of the tax maneuver in the oil sector in Russia, the price of Russian oil supplied to Belarus is gradually approaching global prices. The tax maneuver in the Russian oil industry provides for a gradual nullifying of export duty on oil and increase in tax on its production. Additional costs for Belarus arise due to the expected increase in the price of oil in Russia and decrease in export duties on oil products. Minsk estimated its losses over six years at up to $11 billion overall, and in 2019-2020 at $400 million annually.

