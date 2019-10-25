Belarus Expects to Receive $500Mln Loan From China in 2019 - Finance Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Belarus expects to receive from China a loan worth 3.5 billion yuan (around $500 million) later in 2019, Finance Minister Maxim Yermalovich said on Friday.

Meanwhile, the minister said earlier in the day that Belarus was no longer aspiring to get a $600 million loan from Russia.

"I hope we will finalize the work on the loan by the end of the year.

We expect to receive the loan this year," Yermalovich told reporters, specifying that the amount of the loan would reach 3.5 billion yuan.

"We have held several meetings, and a large group of our colleagues from the China Development Bank have come to Minsk to prepare all the documentation necessary for making a final decision on the loan. All the major elements have been coordinated, we expect China's bank to make a decision, and we, in turn, are preparing documents for interstate procedures," Yermalovich specified.