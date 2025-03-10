Belarus’ foreign trade over $7bn in January 2025

In January 2024 Belarus’ foreign trade in goods and services exceeded $7 billion, BelTA learned from the statistics data released by the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus (NBRB)

MINSK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) In January 2024 Belarus’ foreign trade in goods and services exceeded $7 billion, BelTA learned from the statistics data released by the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus (NBRB).

Exports of goods and services amounted to $3.

4 billion in January, with merchandise exports reaching $2.7 billion and services exports making up $0.7 billion. Imports of goods and services totaled $3.6 billion, with merchandise imports totaling $3.1 billion and services imports - $0.5 billion.

As a result, Belarus ran a deficit of foreign trade in goods and services in the amount of $0.2 billion.