Belarus’ Foreign Trade Over $7bn In January 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2025 | 10:47 PM
MINSK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) In January 2024 Belarus’ foreign trade in goods and services exceeded $7 billion, BelTA learned from the statistics data released by the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus (NBRB).
Exports of goods and services amounted to $3.
4 billion in January, with merchandise exports reaching $2.7 billion and services exports making up $0.7 billion. Imports of goods and services totaled $3.6 billion, with merchandise imports totaling $3.1 billion and services imports - $0.5 billion.
As a result, Belarus ran a deficit of foreign trade in goods and services in the amount of $0.2 billion.
