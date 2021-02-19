Belarus GDP up 1.3 pct in January

Belarusian gross domestic product (GDP) amounted to 12.2 billion rubles (4.7 billion U.S. dollars) in January 2021, a 1.3-percent increase year on year, the country's National Statistical Committee has said

Also in January, the GDP deflator index reached 109.5 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the committee on Friday. In 2020, Belarus' GDP declined by 0.9 percent after growing by 1.2 percent in 2019.