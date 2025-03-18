Belarus’ GDP up by 3.1% in January-February 2025

MINSK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Belarus’ GDP grew by 3.1% in January-February 2025, BelTA learned from the National Statistical Committee of Belarus.

According to estimates, in January-February 2025 the GDP amounted to Br38,7 billion in current prices, up by 3.1% in comparable prices year-on-year.

The GDP deflator index was 6.8% compared to January-February 2024.