Belarus’ GDP Up By 3.1% In January-February 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2025 | 03:50 PM
MINSK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Belarus’ GDP grew by 3.1% in January-February 2025, BelTA learned from the National Statistical Committee of Belarus.
According to estimates, in January-February 2025 the GDP amounted to Br38,7 billion in current prices, up by 3.1% in comparable prices year-on-year.
The GDP deflator index was 6.8% compared to January-February 2024.
