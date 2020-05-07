Belarus Gears Up for Intense Oil Talks With Poland Once Lockdown Ends - Minister

Belarus hopes to ramp up talks with Poland on US oil imports once it exits the coronavirus lockdown, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Krutoy told media on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Belarus hopes to ramp up talks with Poland on US oil imports once it exits the coronavirus lockdown, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Krutoy told media on Thursday.

"I think the matter will be more actively discussed once the quarantine in Poland is over," he told the state news agency Belta.

Krutoy said the eastern European nation was looking into long-term contracts to buy oil from the United States, Saudi Arabia and others to diversify its energy sources.

Belarus has been relying heavily on Russia for oil supplies but their ties have been strained over Russia's tax on crude production, prompting Belarus to look for alternatives.