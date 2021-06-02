Belarus Got Remaining $500Mln Of Russia's Loan - Finance Ministry
Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 06:10 PM
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The Belarusian Finance Ministry announced on Wednesday that it received the second tranche of Russia's loan in the amount equivalent to $500 million.
"In line with the agreement between the government of the Republic of Belarus and the government of the Russian Federation on the provision of a state financial loan to the government of the Republic of Belarus .
.. on June 2, 2021, funds of the second tranche of the state financial loan in the amount equivalent to $0.5 billion were transferred to the account of the finance ministry," the Belarusian Finance Ministry said in a statement.