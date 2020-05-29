Belarus Has No Outstanding Gas Debts to Russia - Energy Ministry

Belarus does not have any outstanding debts to Russia for the imported gas, the Belarusian Energy Ministry said Friday

Earlier on Friday, Russia's Gazprom company said it was ready to start talks with Belarus on gas deliveries beginning in 2021 as soon as the $165.6 million debt was settled.

According to CEO Alexey Miller, the company sent a letter explaining its stance to the Belarusian Energy Ministry.

"The Ministry of Energy is stating that Belarus does not have a debt for the imported natural gas," the ministry's press service said in a statement.

According to the ministry, there is a disagreement over the price of the gas.