(@imziishan)

Belarus has not informed Russia about plans to reduce purchases of oil and oil products, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters Monday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Belarus has not informed Russia about plans to reduce purchases of oil and oil products, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters Monday.

"No one has officially addressed us with these proposals," Novak said when asked if the Belarusian side had been aware of a reduction in purchases of oil and oil products in Russia.