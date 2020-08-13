UrduPoint.com
Belarus Hopes For Long-Term Cooperation With International Oil Suppliers - Belneftekhim

Thu 13th August 2020 | 06:50 PM

Belarus Hopes for Long-Term Cooperation With International Oil Suppliers - Belneftekhim

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Belarus is hoping for long-term cooperation with global oil suppliers, Andrei Rybakov, the head of the Belneftekhim oil concern, said on Thursday when asked about Washington's threat to suspend oil shipments.

Earlier in the week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the United States might impose sanctions on Belarus over the violent crackdown on peaceful protests in the aftermath of the August 9 presidential election.

"The country is counting on long-term cooperation with all international oil suppliers," Rybakov said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

Rybakov added that the amount of oil supplies to the Belarusian refineries is stable at the moment, while the country is also looking for alternative ways to import oil. Moreover, the head of the Belneftekhim mentioned that Belarus will receive the second batch of US oil on Thursday. Rybakov also said that Belarus was negotiating oil imports for next year with Russia and other suppliers.

Belarus has intensified efforts for finding alternatives to Russian oil amid regular disagreements with Moscow over the price of fuel. In 2020, Belarus has purchased oil from the US, Saudi Arabia, Norway and Azerbaijan.

