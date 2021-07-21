Belarus' Idea to Ban German Export Traffic May Alter All Transit System - Russian Official

(@FahadShabbir)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The suggestion of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to ban the transit of goods from several EU countries, including Germany, will lead to the transformation of the whole logistic system, Anton Loginov, Russia's trade representative in Finland, told Sputnik.

"Firstly, it is necessary to note, that currently there is no practical decision to limit the transit.

Therefore, it is premature to speak about the 'breakdown' of this logistic corridor. Such large-scale restrictions could lead to the transformation of the whole supply system, while the Finnish harbors could become one of [the] options," Loginov said.

On July 6, Lukashenko ordered the government to review the work of foreign companies in Belarus as well as the transit of goods through the country in response to Western economic sanctions. The Belarusian leader suggested using Finland and Ukraine for the transit from the EU to China and Russia.