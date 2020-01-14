Belarus Imposes New Environmental Tax on Oil Transit - Decree

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Organizations involved in the transit of oil in Belarus will have to pay a quarterly environmental tax, according to a new decree of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

At the end of last week Lukashenko signed a decree imposing an environmental tax on the transit of oil and petroleum products on its territory. A source close to the matter told Sputnik on Monday that the tax only concerns Belarusian companies.

According to the text of the decree, organizations that transport oil or oil products by transit pipelines in Belarus are now recognized as environmental tax payers.

The decree states that the environmental tax rate is set at 0.35 Belarusian rubles (0.17 USD) for the transit of 1 metric tonne (about 7 barrels) of oil or petroleum products for 100 kilometers (62 miles).

The amount of the new environmental tax is not included in the costs of production and sale services, property rights and non-operating expenses, taken into account in taxation.

The new tax regulations came into force on January 1, 2020.