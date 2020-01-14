UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Imposes New Environmental Tax On Oil Transit - Decree

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 04:20 AM

Belarus Imposes New Environmental Tax on Oil Transit - Decree

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Organizations involved in the transit of oil in Belarus will have to pay a quarterly environmental tax, according to a new decree of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

At the end of last week Lukashenko signed a decree imposing an environmental tax on the transit of oil and petroleum products on its territory. A source close to the matter told Sputnik on Monday that the tax only concerns Belarusian companies.

According to the text of the decree, organizations that transport oil or oil products by transit pipelines in Belarus are now recognized as environmental tax payers.

The decree states that the environmental tax rate is set at 0.35 Belarusian rubles (0.17 USD) for the transit of 1 metric tonne (about 7 barrels) of oil or petroleum products for 100 kilometers (62 miles).

The amount of the new environmental tax is not included in the costs of production and sale services, property rights and non-operating expenses, taken into account in taxation.

The new tax regulations came into force on January 1, 2020.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Sale Belarus United States Dollars January 2020

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Khalifa offers condolences on death of ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed,Japanâ€™s Prime Minster witness ..

3 hours ago

DCT Abu Dhabi teams up with renowned Berklee Colle ..

4 hours ago

Fatima bint Mubarak offers condolences on death of ..

4 hours ago

MQM bound to move forward with government: Chaudh ..

4 hours ago

Value of non-oil trade between UAE, Japan totalled ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.