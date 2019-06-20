Belarus Increased Checks on Quality of Oil From Russia in Druzhba Pipeline - Company

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Belarus increased checks on the quality of Russian oil pumped via Druzhba pipeline to Belarusian refineries and toward Poland and Ukraine , Belarusian oil company Belneftekhim said Thursday.

"Quality control has been strengthened on all stretches of Druzhba pipeline on the oil from Russia sent toward Belarusian refineries and toward Poland and Ukraine," Belneftekhim said in a statement.

The company added that none of the checks in the last few days registered excess of organic chloride components.