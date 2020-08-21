UrduPoint.com
Belarus' Industries, State-Run Enterprises Not Disrupted By Protests - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Thursday that all of the country' industrial facilities and state-owned enterprises functioned as normal notwithstanding what he described as staged protests. 

"Today, all ore facilities and mining plants are operating at almost full capacity," Golovchenko told Belarus' ONT broadcaster.

According to the official, the turnout at the protests at such facilities was disproportionately lower than the size of their workforce.

"I visited, for example, the Minsk Tractor Works ... Some 16,000 people work there. The so-called grass-roots strike was attended by no more than 500 people, of whom only 200 were actively chanting things,"  Golovchenko said.

"It is obvious that all these actions at the facilities which I visited and which the minister of health visited have been staged and have their actors and scripted roles," the prime minister added.

