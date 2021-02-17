Belarus Intends to Discuss With Russia Amendments to Agreement on Oil Supplies -Government

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) The government of Belarus authorized Deputy Prime Minister Yury Nazarov to hold talks with Russia on draft amendments to the intergovernmental agreement on measures to regulate trade and economic cooperation in exports of oil and oil products, the government resolution on the national legal internet portal says.

"The Council of Ministers of the Republic of Belarus decides to authorize Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Yury Viktorovich Nazarov to negotiate a draft protocol on amendments to the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Belarus and the Government of the Russian Federation on measures to regulate trade and economic cooperation in exports of oil and oil products of January 12, 2007, allowing, if necessary, to make changes to it that are not of a fundamental nature," the resolution says.

According to the document, the deputy prime minister is also authorized to sign the protocol upon reaching an agreement within the approved draft.