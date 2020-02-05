UrduPoint.com
Belarus Interested In Duty-Free Deliveries Of Kazakh Oil - Deputy Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 06:34 PM

Belarus discusses with Kazakhstan duty-free oil deliveries, as this will bring Kazakh oil prices closer to the prices for the Russian oil, Deputy Prime Minister Igor Lyashenko said on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Belarus discusses with Kazakhstan duty-free oil deliveries, as this will bring Kazakh oil prices closer to the prices for the Russian oil, Deputy Prime Minister Igor Lyashenko said on Wednesday.

"I think this [bilateral agreement on Kazakh oil and oil products delivery to Belarus] will be signed in the near future. This is now more about the commercial part: will there be any duty on the delivery, or will it be duty-free. The Kazakh side is studying this.

It is clear what Belarus wants: duty-free deliveries. This will make it possible to make it [oil price] as close as possible to the price for the Russian oil," Lyashenko said, as quoted by the Belta news agency.

The deputy prime minister added that Kazakh oil was most likely to be delivered through pipelines.

According to Lyashenko, a delegation of the Belneftekhim oil concern would travel to Kazakhstan on Thursday to hold negotiations on oil deliveries.

